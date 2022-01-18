Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,864.06

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,864.06 ($25.43) and last traded at GBX 1,856.40 ($25.33), with a volume of 468389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,842.80 ($25.14).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($25.53) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($19.51) to GBX 1,710 ($23.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.70) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,663.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,575.65. The stock has a market cap of £142.67 billion and a PE ratio of 41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.69%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.