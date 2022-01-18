Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 680

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 763 ($10.41) to GBX 680 ($9.28) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.73) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.87) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.53) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 704.09 ($9.61).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 503.60 ($6.87) on Monday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 385.32 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.37). The stock has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 493.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 496.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.