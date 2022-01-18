RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $41,687.88 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $104.25 million and approximately $24,854.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $41,687.88 or 0.99554765 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.