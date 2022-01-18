Rublix (RBLX) Tops One Day Volume of $3,428.00

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Rublix has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Rublix coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a total market cap of $928,639.69 and $3,428.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.98 or 0.07409150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.32 or 0.99998777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io

Rublix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using US dollars.

