Rune (RUNE) Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Rune has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $221.67 or 0.00530810 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.07485887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.30 or 0.99670234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007676 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

