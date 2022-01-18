Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,018 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Air Lease worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 205,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,381,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

