Ryo Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,278.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,278.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,110.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.88 or 0.07548949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00346602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00912515 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.73 or 0.00498040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00263146 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

