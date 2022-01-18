S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on S&T in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on S&T in a research note on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on S&T in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

ETR:SANT traded up €0.65 ($0.74) on Tuesday, hitting €14.15 ($16.08). 571,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. S&T has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 1 year high of €24.20 ($27.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.72. The company has a market cap of $935.26 million and a PE ratio of 16.77.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

