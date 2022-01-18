Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC SBIGY opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

