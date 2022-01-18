Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.34

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and traded as high as $25.43. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 824 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

