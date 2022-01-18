SafeBlast (BLAST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $211,446.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $211,446.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,729.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00914010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00258091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00026043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003805 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

