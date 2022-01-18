SafeCapital (SCAP) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $11,219.62 and $11.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

