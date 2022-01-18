SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $12.07 million and $4,833.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

