Safex Token (SFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $361.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $361.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

