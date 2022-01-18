Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,318,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 20,988,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51,061.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Saipem has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

