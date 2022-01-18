Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 617,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $35,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 257,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

