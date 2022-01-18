salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,777,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,367 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of salesforce.com worth $2,651,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,109 shares of company stock valued at $96,812,284. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

NYSE CRM opened at $228.00 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

