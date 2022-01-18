Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 7.2%

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.25. 5,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,544,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

