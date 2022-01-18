Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Sandfire Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRRF remained flat at $$5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Sandfire Resources has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

