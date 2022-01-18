SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.07

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $11.74. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 443,807 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $419.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 32,039 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

