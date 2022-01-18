Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.08

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 18592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.
SSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
