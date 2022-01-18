Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.08

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 18592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

SSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

