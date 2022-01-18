SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.33% of SBA Communications worth $119,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.33. 5,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,180. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.73.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

