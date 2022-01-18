Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.43

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.43 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 21.40 ($0.29). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 550,820 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.11.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($51,848.82).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

