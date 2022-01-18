Scanetchain (SWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $6,965.16

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Scanetchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scanetchain has a market cap of $6,965.16 and $9.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scanetchain Coin Profile

SWC is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Scanetchain Coin Trading

