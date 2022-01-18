Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,166 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

