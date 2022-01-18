Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Update

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 909,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 309,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

