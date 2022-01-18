Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. Schroders has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

