Scotiabank Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$44.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 90,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

