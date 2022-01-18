Scotiabank Lowers AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$45.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AOCIF. CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

OTCMKTS:AOCIF remained flat at $$31.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

