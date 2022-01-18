ScPrime (SCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $270,857.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $88.62 million and approximately $270,857.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00005183 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,334,778 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

