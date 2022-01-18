Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.01

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.01 and traded as low as C$19.71. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$19.77, with a volume of 10,801 shares.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -366.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.01.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.57, for a total transaction of C$79,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,097 shares in the company, valued at C$10,445,216.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams acquired 15,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.14 per share, with a total value of C$197,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$764,748. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,232 shares of company stock worth $4,837,913.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.