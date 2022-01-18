Secret Trading 59% Higher This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.81 or 0.00023119 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $53.02 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 59% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00309260 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002831 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

