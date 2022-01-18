Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $441.50

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 441.50 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.95), with a volume of 562149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.50 ($5.90).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 406.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 402.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a GBX 3.95 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

