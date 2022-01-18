Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.09

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 11253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Seer alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.24 million and a P/E ratio of -11.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,091. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seer by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,451,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Seer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after buying an additional 230,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seer by 58.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after buying an additional 1,502,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seer by 50.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 336,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seer by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after buying an additional 236,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.