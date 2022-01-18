SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of SEI Investments worth $23,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.