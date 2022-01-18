Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Tops One Day Volume of $44,627.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $339,237.65 and approximately $44,627.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.31 or 0.07463326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,306.85 or 0.99753060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00067422 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars.

