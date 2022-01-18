Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.52% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:SEM opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Select Medical has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $43.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Select Medical by 426.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 2,889.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

