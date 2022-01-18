Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Trading Down 9.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) were down 9.4% on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Select Medical traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 5,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 714,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

