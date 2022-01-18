Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Down 9.7%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s share price dropped 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 19,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,565,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

SMFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

