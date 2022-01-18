Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $658.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Semperit Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.32 million during the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 22.73%.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.