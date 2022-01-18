Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 101,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 239,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

