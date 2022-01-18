Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $89.98 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $89.98 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,197,378,863 coins and its circulating supply is 6,717,012,773 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

