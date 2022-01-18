Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after buying an additional 13,558,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 277,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,308,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,828,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 474,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 118.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,900 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 2,020,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,285. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $147.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.