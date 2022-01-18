Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Shake Shack worth $21,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

