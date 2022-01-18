Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.30

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

