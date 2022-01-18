Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Up 3.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) traded up 3.5% on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $13.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Shell Midstream Partners traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55. 42,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,190,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 424,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 118,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

