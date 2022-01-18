Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SHQAU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHQAU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 128,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

