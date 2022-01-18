Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Down 5.1%

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.56. 619,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 977,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of C$214.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

