Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $380.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.78.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $308.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.55. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.