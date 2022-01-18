Shield Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,809.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $569,321.87 and $21,809.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00005547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.63 or 0.07455128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.99 or 0.99417376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

